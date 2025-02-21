Guy Fieri Revisits a Central New York Restaurant on Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives
Flavortown has landed in Central New York!
Guy Fieri rolled into town, spiky hair and all, ready to dive into one of the region’s restaurant gems for an episode of Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives.
Known for his love of bold flavors and off-the-beaten-path eats, Guy is shining the spotlight on a local favorite that’s been serving up mouthwatering dishes for more than 2 decades. And it's not the first time he's stopped at the restaurant either.
Guy Revisits Syracuse Favorite
Guy will revisit Eva's European Sweets for another round of Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives.
Home to authentic Polish cuisine for 26 years, Eva’s serves up a daily selection of traditional dishes made from the freshest ingredients. From pierogi and hearty Bigos stew to the Hungarian twist on classic placki, every meal is crafted with care, honoring the rich flavors and traditions of Polonia.
Guy first stopped at Eva’s, a Syracuse staple, back in 2013, when he dug into their famous potato pancakes, and now he's back for another taste of this CNY treasure.
Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives in Syracuse
Be sure to check out the newest episode of Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives on the Food Network Friday, February 28 at 9 PM EST. You can also watch the 2013 episode in the video at the top of the page.
You can also check out the authentic Polish food at Eva's. It's located at 1305 Milton Avenue in Syracuse.
