Another big name is joining the concert lineup at the Great New York State Fair — and they're known for bringing serious energy to the stage.

You’ve probably rocked out to hits like “Tongue Tied” and “Ways to Go.” Now, you can catch Grouplove live at Chevy Court on Friday, August 30 at 6 PM — and like always, it’s free with your Fair admission.

"We’re excited to welcome GROUPLOVE to the Great New York State Fair for the very first time this year!" said Fair Director Julie LaFave. "Alternative rock and indie lovers should run – not walk –to see this iconic band perform some of the biggest hits of the genre of the last decade live."

Get ready for a high-energy show that'll add even more color to your State Fair experience!

Star Spangled Savings

The 2025 New York State Fair runs from August 20 through September 1 at the fairgrounds in Syracuse.

Get your tickets early and save with the Star-Spangled Savings sale through July 6.

Tickets are just $6 but you can only get a maximum of 12 and they must be purchased online by visiting The Great New York State Fair’s website.

Parking and Midway ride tickets are sold separately and will be available in the coming weeks.

If you miss the sale, regular admission tickets go on sale starting July 7.

Take a look at the entertainment lineup that's been already announced....so far.