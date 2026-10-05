You may not be done mowing your lawn for the season or trimming those backyard trees, but the way you place that green waste at the curb is ready to change for the season.

Fall bulk green waste pickup for City of Utica residents means you can ditch the can and place it loosely at the curb.

When Does the Change Take Place?

That all depends on which part of the City of Utica you live in.

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If you are located in North Utica, from Broad Street and HR Railroad North to the city line, you can now place those grass clippings, tree limbs, sticks, leaves and other green waste loosely at the curb.

If you live in the Upper East side of the city, from Eagle Street and Welsh Bush Road South to the city line and East of Genesee Street/Memorial Parkway/Oneida Street, you can now place bulk green waste loosely at the curb.

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Residents in South Utica, from Burrstone Road south to the city line and West of Oneida Street, can begin placing loose green waste at the curb on October 6th.

If you live in the Lower East Side, from Broad Street to Eagle Street and East of Genesee Street, loose green waste at the curb starts on October 7th.

And residents on the West Side of Utica, Oriskany Street to Burrstone Road and West of Genesee Street, you can place that green waste at the curb beginning on October 8th.

Final Pickup Dates

Again, this is all dependent on where in the City of Utica you live.

North Side - loose green waste pickup ends on November 30th.

Upper East Side - ends on December 1st.

South Side - ends December 2nd.

Lower East Side - ends on December 3rd.

West Side - ends December 4th.

Things To Know

The DPW has a few things to keep in mind this Fall pickup season.

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All pickup dates are subject to change due to weather conditions, as weather ca change rapidly this time of year.

The final pickup date listed is the final date to place bulk green waste at the curb for the season.

There may also be dalays in pickup based on increased volumes of green waste.

The City of Utica DPW doesn't pick up trees, logs, stumps or shrubs, but residents can call the Oneida-Herkimer Solid Waste Authority at 315-731-0238 to make special pickups.