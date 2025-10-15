If you’re looking for something spooky but family-friendly to do, Green Lakes State Park has you covered.

Their annual Wicked Woods Drive-Thru is happening for one night only, Saturday the 18th from 6:30 to 8:30PM. It’s a Central New York favorite that combines Halloween fun with a good cause, and best of all, it’s totally free (though donations for the Food Bank of Central New York are encouraged).

What to Expect at Wicked Woods Drive-Thru

Here’s how it works: you don’t need to sign up, register, or reserve anything in advance. Just load up the car with your family or friends and head over. One important thing is that you make sure you enter through the Route 5 side by the golf course. The main entrance off Route 290 will be closed for the event, so this will help keep things moving smoothly and avoid traffic backups.

A Fun Night for a Good Cause

When you reach the Route 5 ticket booth, park staff will hand out a goodie bag to every car. Inside, you’ll find treats, a few surprises, and an FAQ sheet that explains exactly what to expect as you drive through. The route will take you down the park’s main road and through the campground, where Food Bank of CNY staff will be collecting donations.

Tips for a Smooth Drive-Thru Experience

As you make your way through, expect a mix of Halloween decorations, creative displays, and that Green Lakes fall atmosphere. It’s become one of those “you’ve gotta do it every year” kind of events. Bathrooms will be open along the route if you need them, including the Lakeview restrooms in the first parking lot and the West Beach restrooms near the campground entrance.

READ MORE: Stranger Things Halloween Display Stopping Traffic In CNY

Because it’s such a popular event, you might have to wait a little while in your car. Bring some cider, queue up a Halloween playlist, and enjoy the ride. It’s a fun, safe way to soak up the season and do something good for the community at the same time.

Take Walk Thru Thousands of Hand Carved, Illuminated Pumpkins The Jack-o-Lantern Blaze is back for its 20th year. Thousands of hand-carved illuminated pumpkins are a must see in New York. Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams