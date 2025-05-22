Memorial Day weekend usually means breaking out the grill. Where in Central New York are you most likely to go for a cookout or BBQ?

If you’re still deciding where to spend your Memorial Day weekend, you might want to look just east of Syracuse. Green Lakes State Park in Fayetteville has just been named the Number 2 barbecue destination in all of New York, according to a new survey of more than 3,000 families by Gunther Volvo Cars.

Why Green Lakes Stands Out for BBQs

It’s not every day that a Central New York park gets this kind of statewide recognition, but anyone who’s ever spent a sunny afternoon at Green Lakes probably isn’t too surprised. The park is known for its crystal-clear lakes, soft sandy beach, and wide-open picnic areas that are perfect for grilling. Most spots even come with grills and shady views of the water.

Other Top-Ranked BBQ Parks in NY

Green Lakes isn’t the only park getting attention this year. According to the Daily Sentinel, Taconic State Park in the Copake Falls area and Joseph Davis State Park in Lewiston also made the list of top Memorial Day BBQ spots in New York. So, if you’re craving some sunshine, fresh air, and maybe a grilled hot dog or two, Green Lakes might be the perfect Memorial Day weekend escape.

Across the state, BBQs are a big deal. Nationally, about 52% of Americans planned to host or attend a cookout this Memorial Day, but prices were definitely up. The average BBQ cost around $30 in 2025, which is about 10% more than last year. A big reason? The cost of ground beef jumped nearly 15%, and even condiments like relish saw prices skyrocket by nearly 50%. So while the grill might still be sizzling, your wallet probably felt the heat too.

