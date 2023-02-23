Who's ready for Green Beer Sunday?

Bottoms up! It's time for the annual tradition at Coleman's, one of the best Irish pubs in America. The famous pub on Tipperary Hill in Syracuse, New York is well known for its St Patrick's Day celebrations. Thousands fill the streets for a day of music with a tanker truck filled with green beer.

Parade, Music & Green Beer

Coleman's will hold Green Beer Sunday on February 26. The parade will kick off at noon with Grand Marshals Mike and Mary Kay Ryan. Music from Mere Mortals will begin at 3 PM.

Miss Green Beer

The Miss Green Beer title goes to Margaret Cacchione this year, an honor she's dreamed.

Anyone who knows Margaret Cacchione knows that holding the title of Miss Green Beer Sunday has been a lifelong dream. Growing up in Tipperary Hill, Margaret was surrounded by family, love and Coleman’s famous Green Beer. Margaret treats every day like St. Patrick’s day in honor of her Grandpa Barrett who taught her to always keep Ireland in her heart.

Upside Down Traffic Light

Coleman's on Tipperary Hill is home to the upside-down traffic light. Legend has it that in the 1920s, Irish kids kept breaking the light because they were upset the 'British red' was on top of the 'Irish green.' City officials finally changed the traffic light to stop kids from constantly smashing it.

