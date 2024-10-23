Grand Slammed! Denny’s Latest Restaurant Chain Announcing 150 Closures
Add another National chain to the list of restaurant closings.
It's been a rough couple of years for the restaurant business. Applebee's announced dozens of restaurant closures across the country earlier this year.
Red Lobster filed bankruptcy and closed nearly 100 restaurants across the country, including 10 in New York. The good news is, the company has since bounced back.
TGI Friday's closed a dozen locations in the past month, including three in the Empire State and the company may be days away from filing bankrutpcy.
Denny's Closing Restaurants
Grand slammed! Denny's is the latest company with plans to close restaurants in an effort to help with declining sales.
The company announced a fifth straight quarter of sale declines in a meeting with investors this week.
The good news is Denny's value menu is helping to bring the numbers up along with the Banda Burrito delivery only brand.
150 Locations to Close
150 restaurants will close across the country. Half by the end of 2024 and the other half in 2025.
Stephen Dunn, Denny’s executive vice president and chief global development officer, said in some cases, the restaurants are no longer in good locations.
“Some of these restaurants can be very old. We have a lot of restaurants that have been out there for a very long time.”
The Empire State is home to 34 Denny's locations, 8 in Central New York.
Camillus
Cicero
Herkimer
Lockport
Oneida
Rome
Syracuse
Utica
There's no word on which locations will be on the chopping block but we'll keep you posted.
