Help a Central New York Baker Take the Cake in National Contest

A Central New York baker is hoping to take the cake in a national contest but she needs your help.

One baker will take home the title, $10,000, and share their work in Bake from Scratch Magazine. Gracie Snyder wants to be that baker.

Baking is Gracie's passion. It's something she started doing with her grandmother when she was around 5 or 6. By 10 or 11 Gracie was baking on her own. At 22, the passion to create sweet treats is as strong as ever.

Cakes, Big & Small

Cakes and cupcakes are Gracie's favorite things to bake. They allow her to combine imagination and talent to create treats almost too good to eat.

"The possibilities are endless with creativity for them. Flavors, fillings, style, size, shape.. the list can go on and on."

Back into Bakery

If Gracie wins the $10,00 grand prize she already knows what she wants to do with it. Fulfill her dream of opening a bakery in her hometown of Oneida, New York.

"I live in a small town with very few bakeries. I would achieve my goal since I was a little kid, show it’s possible to grow up and still live your dream… and have my own bakery."

You can help Gracie be the next Greatest Baker featured in Bake from Scratch and finally reach her dreams of opening a bakery by voting.

Vote every day for free at Greatestbaker.com.

