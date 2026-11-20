Oneida County Asked People to Share Their Good News

We spend so much time scrolling through social media and seeing bad news, complaints, and things that make us shake our heads. So here's a nice change of pace.

All In Oneida County, a group promoting tourism in the area, put together a fun social media reel with a microphone, a sign that read "Tell Us Your Good News," and a spot outside Utica Roasting Coffee downtown.

People passing by were invited to share something good happening in their lives.

And the good news came flooding in.

All in Oneida County All in Oneida County

From Sun & Snow to Parking & Adoption

Some people were just happy to enjoy the sunshine and the fact that there wasn't any snow on the ground. Others were looking forward to winter, especially with snowmobiling season on the horizon.

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There were bigger milestones, too. One woman shared that she and her husband were planning to become foster parents in 2027. Others were simply thankful to be alive and enjoying another day.

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And then there was the kind of good news just about everyone can appreciate: finding a convenient parking space.

It's a pretty good reminder that good news doesn't have to be something huge. It can be a major life change, something you're looking forward to, or just one of those little things that makes your day a bit easier.

We could all use a little more of this kind of content in our social media feeds. Sometimes it's nice to hear what's going right instead of everything that's going wrong.