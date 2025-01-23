New York Heads Up- Popular Snack Now Recalled By FDA

A popular snack across New York State is now being recalled by the FDA.

Apna Wholesale Inc of Hicksville New York is recalling its 7oz and 14oz “Paras Premium Golden Raisins” because they contain undeclared Sulphur Dioxide (sulfites).

The recalled “Paras Premium Golden Raisins” were distributed in New York and Massachusetts through Apna Bazar Farmers Market retail stores. The product comes in 7oz and 14oz, clear plastic packages with UPC codes 818051014811 and 818051014828. No illnesses have been reported to date."

The recall was initiated after routine sampling by New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets Food Inspectors found the presence of sulfites in “Paras Premium Golden Raisins” which were not declared on the label. The consumption of 10 milligrams of sulfites per serving has been reported to elicit severe reactions in some asthmatics.

Consumers who have purchased “Paras Premium Golden Raisins are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 516-807-4555.

Wismettac Asian Foods Issues Allergy Alert on Undeclared Milk in Curvee Puffs Corn Puff Snack Curry Flavor

Wismettac Asian Foods, Inc., Santa Fe Springs, CA is recalling 2.46 oz packages of Shirakiku brand Curvee Puffs Corn Puff Snack Curry Flavor. The product contains the undeclared milk.

The product was distributed nationwide in AK, AL, AR, AZ, CA, CO, CT, FL, GA, HI, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, MS, NC, NE, NJ, NV, NY, OH, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WA, WI through retail stores, restaurants, online business. The product was also exported to Mexico."

The product is packaged in a 2.46 oz flexible bag. The UPC for the product is 07441078512, located on the back right side of the product package. This issue affected all lot codes or date codes. No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this issue. You can read more online here.

