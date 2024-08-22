Baaad News! Baby Goat Cuddling Canceled at New York State Fair

Well, this is some baaad news. The highly anticipated baby goat cuddling is no more at the New York State Fair.

Everything came crashing down for the Steinmetz Family Farm when the debut of Goat Snuggling was canceled one hour before the gates opened.

Justin & Lauren Steinmetz spent months preparing for the 13 days at the Fair, which cost them their life savings. On the morning of opening day, a vet performing routine health checks found one goat may have a virus.

"It has not been confirmed," the Steinmetz family said. "Clinical tests will be completed and it will take 5-7 days to get the results. Out of extreme caution and to follow fair health protocol we have no other choice but to take our goats home. "

Credit - Steinmetz Family Farm Credit - Steinmetz Family Farm loading...

Quarantined Goat

The goat in question is being quarantined on the Steinmetz farm four hour away in Pennsylvania. And even if it tests negative, Justin says the goats can not return to the fair.

"The 13 days of goat snuggling that was suppose to change our life and the lives of others is not happening."

The Steinmetz's started goat cuddling at fairs, festivals and nursing homes two years ago. This year they decided to attend the New York State Fair for their largest cuddling event to date. It cost the family hundreds of hours of work and tens of thousands of dollars. To say they're devastated is an understatement.

"For us to be shut down on visual observation and not a scientific result is kind of unsettling."

Credit - Steinmetz Family Farm Credit - Steinmetz Family Farm loading...

Animals Recover

The good news is animals usually recover from the viral disease within a month. But will the Steinmetz family?

"Our sincere apologies to everyone that was looking forward to snuggling with our goats. We understand the disappointment you may feel as we are devastated at this time to have to go home early."

Get our free mobile app

Every Free Concert Coming to 2024 NYS Fair Check out every free concert at the New York State Fair this year. Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams

Over 50 Heart-Pounding Rides at the New York State Fair Midway There are plenty of rides for the kids and the kids at heart on the midway at this year's New York State Fair. Check them all out. Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams