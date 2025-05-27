If you’re looking for a fun, family-friendly way to beat the heat this summer, try taking your kids to the first-ever Kids Silent Disco Dance and Glow Party here in Central New York.

What to Expect at the Kids Silent Disco

Stage Time Entertainment has something totally unique lined up this summer for you and the kids. The event kicks off on July 24th, and it's all about music, movement, and making memories. When you walk into the Burrstone Inn’s ballroom, the lights are dimmed, party lights are flashing, and the room is full of glow toys and excited kids dancing with glowing headphones on. Each headset has adjustable volume and lets the kids (and their parents!) flip between three different channels of kid-friendly tunes—think high-energy dance hits and classic sing-along favorites.

Three Dance Sessions to Choose From

The party is divided into three 90-minute sessions:

10:00AM to 11:30AM

12:00PM to 1:30PM

2:00 PM to 3:30PM

Each $20 ticket covers one child and includes a free entry for a parent or guardian. Extra adults can tag along for another $20. Everyone gets a set of headphones for the full 90 minutes. What better way to spend a fun-filled summer day?

There’s a dance zone for older kids, a play area for the little ones, and a separate adult space with seating, tables, and refreshments. There’s even a request line so kids (and grownups) can ask for their favorite songs on any of the channels. If your child has sensory needs, the team is more than happy to accommodate. They can switch to static lighting during specific times—just reach out ahead of time.

A “swag table” is stocked with foam batons, glowsticks, and a surprise-filled Boogie Bag that comes with a cloth knapsack and an assortment of glowing goodies. You can pre-order them when you grab your ticket. The Burrstone Inn and the Beer Garden kitchen will be offering a kid-friendly menu and refreshments throughout the event.

All in all, it’s a vibrant, interactive experience that’s perfect for kids who love to dance—and parents who just want to see them smile. You can learn more online here.

