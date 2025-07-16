Looking for a fun and unique way to spend a summer evening? Why not play some Glow Golf right here in Central New York.

The Summer Night Glow Golf event is back at Gold Rush Adventure Golf of Westmoreland on Thursday, July 18th and Friday, July 19th, from 9:00PM to 11:00PM. This after-dark mini-golf experience is lighting up the summer with fun, color, and family-friendly excitement.

What Is Glow Golf?

For just $10 per person, guests will receive glowing bracelets and necklaces, as well as clubs and golf balls. The entire course will be transformed with black lights, big flood lights, and glowing colors in the underpasses, creating a vibrant and Instagram-worthy experience for a summer night. There will be plenty of photo opportunities throughout the course, so bring your phone. Hungry? Don’t worry. Ice cream, soda, snacks, and light-up souvenirs will be available for purchase onsite, making the night even sweeter.

How to Reserve Your Spot

Reservations are encouraged to help space out groups. Walk-ups are welcome, but may experience a short wait. Reservations are scheduled in 5-minute slots (9:00PM, 9:05PM, 9:10PM, etc.) to make sure everyone gets the most out of their glow golf experience. Cash or Venmo is accepted. To book your reservation, call 315-853-1337 between 10AM and 9PM, or text 239-628-9034 anytime.

Explore Gold Rush Adventure Golf

Gold Rush Adventure Golf has been a part of the Westmoreland community for about 30 years. This family-owned and operated 18-hole mini-golf course is full of unique features and surprises.

"Travel back in time with astronauts, meet John Wayne, talk with dinosaurs, visit with Mr. and Mrs. Claus, and get lost out west with cowboys and horses. Each hole offers a new adventure, ensuring that your experience is both fun and memorable."

Gold Rush is located on Route 233 in Westmoreland, just 1.5 miles south of the New York State Thruway. For more details and updates on the event, check them out on Facebook.

11 of CNY's Best Mini Golf Courses For those who don't like to take their golf game too seriously, or are just looking for a little family fun, we found 11 of the best mini golf courses in (or around) Central New York! Gallery Credit: Will Phillips

Putter Around at These Fun Family Upstate New York Mini Golf Courses There is something quite magical about a miniature golf course. We loved them as kids, and now, years later, we love taking our own kids and grandkids to them! Such a nostalgic part of summer vacations from the past to the present. These 14 great Upstate New York mini golf courses, spread all over the region, are the place where are youthful memories still live on. Gallery Credit: Chuck D'Imperio