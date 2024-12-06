Glow & Go Night Tubing Under Lights & Beats in New York
Forget the skis and snowboards—this winter, take your ride down the mountain under a dazzling array of lights that pulse to the beat of the music.
Lunar Lights Tubing at Peek n Peak Resort in Western New York turns the traditional snow tubing experience into a high-energy adventure.
Thousands of LED lights light up the slopes, shifting and changing colors to the rhythm of the tunes.
On select nights, a live DJ spins music right on the hill.
4 More Lanes
There's more room to ride: with the addition of new snow tubing lanes, Peek n Peak now offers a total of 7.
And don’t worry about the climb back up—the Magic Carpet Lift will carry you and your tube right back to the top every time.
Lunar Lights Nights
The snow machines are up and running at Peek N Peak and the snow tubing hill is almost ready for sliding fun this winter season.
Lunar Lights Nights will be open Friday through Sunday. The hill opens at 4 PM on Fridays and 10 AM on the weekend.
Tickets are $25 before 4PM and $30 after 4. You can save a little money on half off Mondays when tickets are only $15.
Winter Fun in New York
Peek n Peak Resort is located at 1405 Old Road in Clymer, New York. Learn more and get tickets at pknpk.com.
From skiing, snowboarding, and tubing on New York mountains, to snowmobiling the countless trails across the state, there's plenty to do when the snow blankets the ground.
