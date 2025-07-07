I’ve never been a big fan of traditional camping — sleeping on the hard ground, dealing with bugs, and constantly looking over my shoulder for a bear isn’t exactly my idea of a relaxing getaway.

But glamping? Now that’s something I can get behind.

And there’s a new option coming to the Finger Lakes that takes glamping to the next level.

New glamping retreat coming to the Finger Lakes Credit - Isokan Retreat/Facebook loading...

Isokan Retreat

Isokan Retreat is a brand-new destination designed for people who love the idea of being in nature but don’t want to give up comfort.

Each unit, or “pod,” is spacious and thoughtfully laid out to give guests a peaceful, nature-connected experience without sacrificing modern amenities. Every pod includes its own private en suite bathroom (yes, no communal bathhouses here!) and is equipped with heat and A/C, so you’ll stay cozy on chilly nights and cool during the heat of summer.

You’ll also have your own private fire pit just steps from your door — perfect for roasting marshmallows, enjoying a glass of wine, or just unwinding under the stars.

Isokan Retreat blends the best parts of camping — the quiet, the stars, the fresh air — with the comforts we all secretly (or not-so-secretly) want, like a real bed, temperature control, and indoor plumbing.

Coming Soon

If you’ve ever said, “I like the outdoors, but I’m not sleeping on the ground,” this is your kind of camping.

Isokan Retreat opens soon in the beautiful Finger Lakes.

Nature is calling — and for once, it doesn’t involve a sleeping bag.