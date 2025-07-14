After five unforgettable years serving up hearty meals, dishing out savage social media burns, and even creating the infamous Barbie Pink Sauce that went viral, a beloved Central New York spot is getting ready to close its doors.

Known not just for its mouthwatering cheesesteaks but also for its bold personality online, this restaurant became a true community favorite—and a source of plenty of laughs and stories along the way.

But now, that chapter is coming to an end.

Gino's Cheese Steak & Onion Closing

Josh Amidon, co-owner of Gino’s Cheese Steak & Onion in Fayetteville, says the closure isn't about slow sales or people losing their appetite. Instead, it all comes down to the lease.

They’d been in talks with their landlord for months, hoping to renew and keep things going. Josh says they felt close to a deal, but then, just days before the lease was set to expire, the landlord decided not to renew — with no explanation.

“That’s commercial real estate,” Josh said. “It’s a tough, cutthroat game, and sometimes you’re the one left standing without a chair when the music stops.”

Despite paying rent on time and rolling with every maintenance increase, the decision was made, and there wasn’t much time to find a new home.

Going Out with a Wedding

That’s why Gino’s final day will be Monday, July 14th.

But rather than closing quietly, Josh and the team are throwing one last big celebration — a wedding.

Josh and Joe, his co-owner and partner of 16 years, had planned to get married at the restaurant this fall. When the closure sped up their timeline, they decided to fast-track the wedding party for their last night in the building.

From 5 pm to 8 pm, anyone who wants to stop by can enjoy free food and drinks while supplies last. Josh asks for no gifts — just donations to help support the hardworking staff during this tough transition.

While Gino’s may be closing its doors, Josh isn’t disappearing. Packed up and stored away for now, he’s looking ahead to what comes next — whether that’s a new location, a fresh concept, or a partnership. He’s even excited to finally have time to finish his book and maybe launch a podcast.

"I’m open to anything and everything that comes my way," said Josh.

So while this chapter is closing, the story is far from over and we can't wait to read (and eat) what's next.