When Does World Famous Gingerbread Village Open for Holiday Season

A holiday tradition sweet enough to eat is coming back for the Christmas season.

It's almost time for the annual Gingerbread Village at Turning Stone Resort Casino.

Christmas tree lightings and Santa may be signs of the season. But there's only one place in Central New York to see the true sign of the holiday; the opening of the Gingerbread Village at Turning Stone.

Credit - Turning Stone Credit - Turning Stone loading...

Nationally Recognized

The elaborate holiday tradition has been recognized for several years by Forbes Travel Guide as one of the best gingerbread villages in the country.

Thousands of visitors travel to Verona, New York to see one of the largest gingerbread displays in the Northeast every year at Turning Stone Resort Casino.

The theme for 2023 was Candyland and another building was added, making it the biggest village to date.

Credit - Turning Stone Resort Casino Credit - Turning Stone Resort Casino loading...

Dough, Candies, Icing & Time

It takes 30 employees over 2,200 hours to make the impressive village each year.

It consists of more than 700 pounds of gingerbread dough, 2,045 pounds of icing, and over 750 pounds of candy.

Credit - Turning Stone Resort Casino Credit - Turning Stone Resort Casino loading...

What is Gingerbread Village Made of

1,500 Pounds of Frosting

1,210 3-inch gingerbread circles

1,000 Hershey’s miniatures

1,680 NECCO wafers

5,100 pinwheel mints

1,440 peppermint sticks

12 pounds of brownie brittle

Credit - Turning Stone Resort Casino Credit - Turning Stone Resort Casino loading...

Gingerbread Village Opening Date

The famous, must see Gingerbread Village usually opens just before Thanksgiving.

It's on display near The Commons at Turning Stone through New Year's Day.

While you're there, be sure to check out the largest and most elaborate display ever.

Turning Stone lights up the holidays with 2 million LED lights, 160 illuminated trees, and more than 4,000 ornaments around the resort.

