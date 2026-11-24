Things You'll Learn as You Get Older

Getting older is a funny thing. When you're young, you think you have adulthood all figured out. You can't wait to be grown up, make your own decisions, and stay out as late as you want.

Then one day, you wake up and realize your body has started making decisions without consulting you. And quite frankly, some of those decisions are terrible.

I've learned a few things along the way, and I feel like somebody should have warned me.

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Menopause Is Not Just Hot Flashes

Everyone warns you about menopause hot flashes, but nobody really prepares you for the emotional roller coaster. Depression, anxiety, mood swings, and feeling like you don't quite recognize yourself can all be part of it. It's one of those sides of menopause that doesn't get nearly enough attention.

READ MORE: The Side of Menopause Nobody Talks About - Depression

And then there's the smell. I'm not talking about sweating after a workout. I'm talking about some mysterious odor your body decides to produce while you're doing absolutely nothing. You can shower, put on deodorant, and still wonder what is going on.

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Your Body Is Now a Liability

Remember when you could run, jump, dance, and do just about anything without consequences? Those days are over.

Now you can throw your back out by simply stretching. And the recovery time? Several weeks. You'll spend the first few days moving like a 90-year-old who lost a fight with a recliner.

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And then there's the hair situation. The hair on your head is disappearing, but somehow it's showing up on your chin, neck and places you never knew hair could grow. One day you're smooth, the next you're growing a beard. Keep those tweezers handy!

And hangovers? Forget about it. In college, you could drink all night, miss a few hours of sleep, show up for class the next morning, and probably still be a little drunk. Now, two drinks can take you out for an entire weekend. The hangover lasts longer than some relationships.

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Your Priorities Change... A Lot

You'll also learn that not everything needs to be done right now. That dust on the furniture? It'll be there tomorrow. And the next day. Nobody is coming over with a white-glove inspection.

You also can't eat like you used to. Your metabolism has apparently retired without giving notice. Foods you once ate at midnight without a second thought now require a recovery plan.

Going to bed early is no longer something you complain about. It's a gift. Naps are basically a recreational activity, and a weekend spent on the couch binge-watching an entire TV series sounds better than getting dressed and going out. Especially if it's after 7 PM. If I have to put on real pants, there better be a very good reason.

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Your Phone Has Become a Magnifying Glass

You don't use your phone camera just to take pictures anymore. You'll take pictures of instructions, menus, labels, and anything with tiny print so you can zoom in and actually read it.

And don't even get me started on trying to read something in dim lighting. Apparently, the sun now needs to be at exactly the right angle to see anything.

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You Stop Caring What People Think

One of the best things about getting older is realizing you don't have to please everybody.

You learn to say no without writing a three-paragraph explanation. You set boundaries. You stop attending things you don't want to attend just because you feel obligated. And you become a lot less concerned about what other people think of you.

Comfort wins over fashion. If the shoes hurt, they're not coming home. If the outfit requires shapewear, you're going to need to think long and hard about whether the event is worth it.

And that filter between your brain and your mouth? Well, let's just say it gets thinner with age. Mine was never particularly thick to begin with, but whatever was left has pretty much disappeared.

Getting Older Isn't All Bad

For all the aches, weird smells, disappearing metabolism, and newfound love of pajamas, there's something pretty great about getting older.

You realize life is too short to sweat the small stuff. You don't need a spotless house, a packed social calendar, or everyone's approval. You don't have to say yes to everything, and you certainly don't need to explain yourself to everyone.

You appreciate the little things, protect your peace, and realize that sometimes the best plans involve absolutely no plans at all.

And if that means spending Saturday night on the couch, eating something that agrees with your digestive system, watching six episodes of a show and being asleep before 8, so be it.

I'm not sure when I became this person, but I really like her. Now if you'll excuse me, I need a nap. I stretched this morning, and my back is acting up.