Get the Help You Need After Devastating Tornado in Rome

Tornadoes and severe storms have left hundreds of Central New Yorkers picking up the pieces. But they don't have to do it alone. There is help available.

Operators from 211 MidYork are available to assist residents in Oneida, Madison and Herkimer Counties for non emergencies.

“Calling 211, texting 898-211 or visiting 211midyork.org can help residents quickly find resources to help deal with any crisis situation caused by the tornado," said United Way of the Mohawk Valley Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director Susan Litera.

2-1-1 contact centers are staffed by trained specialists who quickly assess the callers’ needs and refer them to the proper community resources available. Services are free, confidential, and accessible to everyone through multilingual capabilities.

Credit - Joylynn Bronson Credit - Joylynn Bronson loading...

State of Emergency

Governor Kathy Hochul declared a statewide State of Emergency after storms blew through Central New York, leaving more than 100,000 people without power.

Resources from the New York State Police and other agencies are on the way to help in Rome, the hardest hit area.

Third Round of Tornadoes

This is the third round of tornadoes to touch down in Central New York in less than a month.

The first was an EF1 twister with 100 MPH that hit West Winfield on June 22. Then it was the multiple tornadoes touching down in Western and Central New York on July 10, including in Forestport. A week later Mother Nature levels Rome.

Enough already! We're built for snowstorms in New York. Not tornadoes.

Please keep all the storm victims in your thoughts and prayers as they continue to pick up the pieces.