Get Ready for Best Meteor Shower of the Summer

Get ready for the best meteor shower of the season.

The highlight of any summer other than camping and going to the cottage is viewing the annual Perseids Meteor Shower.

Meteor Shower Peak

This year the peak night occurs on August 12 into the morning of August 13. There should be lots of meteors lighting up the night, according to The Backyard Astronomer, Gary Boyle.

"The night before and after should still result in a spectacular cosmic show. Conditions will be ideal to see the estimated 90 meteors per hour including a few bright fireballs."

Silhouette of young couple watching Meteor Shower. Nigh Sky. Credit - Allexxandar/Think Stock loading...

When Can I See the Perseids?

The Perseids rise soon after sunset, but you'll want to wait until they are higher in the sky to see the most meteors. And you'll want to be someplace dark.

"Away from the glow of city lights will reveal the band of our Milky Way Galaxy," said Boyle. "The planet Saturn will rise after 9 pm with the pair of Mars and brighter Jupiter after 1 am. Any astronomy cell phone app will show their position."

Lie flat on your back and wait about 30 minutes in the dark. Your eyes will adapt and you will begin to see meteors. Be patient -- the show will last until dawn, so you have plenty of time to catch a glimpse.

mdesigner125/Think Stock mdesigner125/Think Stock loading...

How Do I Take Photos?

Avoid taking pictures with your phone. The bright light will destroy your night vision and you'll have to wait 20 minutes for them to dilate so you can see the meteors.

Put away the telescope or binoculars too. Using either reduces the amount of sky you can see, lowering the odds you'll see anything but darkness.

Meteoric shower in the night. cjwhitewine/Think Stock loading...

Will There Be Clear Skies?

It looks like Mother Nature may cooperate in Central New York. The Weather Channel is calling for clear skies. But that may change from now until the Perseids.

