Get Pampered While Playing Bingo In Central New York

Looking for a fun night out that also supports a great cause? Get ready to play bingo while enjoying Pampered Chef in Rome for the Relay For Life.

Mark your calendar for Thursday, May 8th. The Rainbows of Faith and Hope Team is hosting their annual Pampered Chef Bingo Fundraiser at Gone Coastal Restaurant, located at 5345 Lee Center Taberg Road in Lee Center.

The evening kicks off with doors opening at 5PM, and bingo starting at 6PM. For just $20, you’ll get two packs of bingo cards (10 in each pack), light snacks, and the chance to win some Pampered Chef prizes. They'll have over $1,000 worth of prizes up for grabs. If you're feeling lucky, you can also purchase extra bingo cards during the event.

The fundraiser supports this year’s American Cancer Society Relay For Life of Central NY, and it’s organized by the Rainbows of Faith & Hope team, which includes members of the First Presbyterian Church of Rome.

“This event is something we all look forward to,” says Sue Hanson, team captain. “It’s a fun night, and the more people who come, the more money we raise to fight cancer.”

If you’ve got questions or need more info, give Sue Hanson a call at 315-336-6251.

Cancer survivors and their caregivers will take the first celebratory lap at the Relay For Life of Central NY, happening at Delta Lake State Park in Rome on Saturday, June 14th. It’s a powerful moment where everyone in the community comes together to cheer on our survivors. Who are some of the strongest and most resilient people we know? Cancer survivors.

If you or someone you love has ever been diagnosed with cancer, you’re invited to be part of this special event—plus, survivors who register in advance will receive a free t-shirt by mail before the big day. You can register online here. Or call the American Cancer Society at 1-800-227-2345 to sign up for the survivor lap. Your free t-shirt will be mailed to you, so don’t wait to claim yours.