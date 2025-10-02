If you’re looking for a reason to get outside and enjoy the crisp October air, you'll have the perfect excuse this weekend.

What Is Wildlife Day?

On Saturday, October 4th, the State Parks and Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) are teaming up to host Wildlife Day. This is a full day of hands-on activities, nature walks, and conservation projects happening all across the state.

Activities Planned Across New York

Think of it as a statewide “thank you” to all of the lands and creatures that make New York such a special place to live. From building bird and bat houses to planting native species and cleaning up trails, there are plenty of ways to roll up your sleeves and give back. You can even pair your volunteer efforts with a guided birding or nature walk, learning more about the habitats that eagles, turtles, and pollinators call home.

Organizers say the day is all about connection. That means connecting with the outdoors, with your community, and with the wildlife that’s right in our backyard.

Why Conservation Matters

“Wildlife Day is a great opportunity to strengthen our community’s connection to our public lands,” said State Parks Commissioner Pro Tempore Randy Simons. DEC Commissioner Amanda Lefton added that it’s a chance for everyday New Yorkers to partner with experts to help preserve the incredible habitats we often take for granted.

Wildlife Day is part of the bigger “Love Our New York Lands” campaign. Wildlife Day follows in the footsteps of other community events like Canal Clean Sweep in April, I Love My Park Day in May, and Adirondack and Catskill Park Day in September.

Registration for Wildlife Day is open now, and opportunities are available statewide. Whether you’re helping to restore a trail, cleaning up a favorite picnic spot, or just learning something new on a guided walk, it’s a chance to do something good for New York and maybe even discover a new favorite outdoor spot along the way.

