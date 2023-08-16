Famous Talk Show Host Grabs Bite to Eat at Upstate New York Restaurant

Move over Hollywood. Upstate New York is the place celebrities are starting to call home. At least for a day, a vacation, or a season.

A famous talk show host was spotted dining at a restaurant after spending a day on the water.

Read More: Celebrity Chef Dines at CNY Restaurant

Geraldo Rivera enjoyed a bite to eat at Parkside Drive-In in St Johnsville.

Credit - Parkside Drive-in via Facebook Credit - Parkside Drive-in via Facebook loading...

No Stranger to St Johnsville

Rivera has called the Empire State home for decades. He was born in New York City but grew up in Brooklyn and West Babylon, New York.

In 2017, Rivera moved to Shaker Heights, Ohio but he returns to his roots quite often, traveling up the Canal in the summer months. This summer Wendy Kay picked the talk show host up at the marina for a trip into town. "He's stopped in St. Johnsville a few times before."

Read More: Jimmy Fallon Jams Out at CNY Bar

Credit - Wendy Kay via Facebook Credit - Wendy Kay via Facebook loading...

Posing for Photos

While in town, Rivera took time to pose for a few photos with fans and restaurant staff.

Read More: Cheers! Kelsey Grammer at New Hartford Bar

Credit - Parkside Drive-in via Facebook Credit - Parkside Drive-in via Facebook loading...

SU Star Stops Into Drive-In

Rivera isn't the only celebrity who has stepped into the diner. Syracuse University basketball legend John Wallace enjoyed a meal last summer.

Read More: Richard Gere Dines with Family in Syracuse

Credit - Parkside Drive-in via Facebook Credit - Parkside Drive-in via Facebook loading...

Celebs in Upstate New York

A number of celebrities not only vacation in York but have homes and businesses here too. And not just in the city either. From Paul Rudd and Kelsey Grammer to Richard Gere and Will Smith, all have set up shop in New York.

Rub Elbows With the Stars at 8 Celebrity Owned Businesses in New York A number of celebrities call Upstate New York home. A small few not only own homes but businesses too. You may even run into them when you stop by for a sweet treat, overnight stay or soft skin.