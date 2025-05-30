Tis the season to see geese all over the roads in New Hartford. We could only wish our local ones were as smart and friendly as this group of geese in Hamburg.

In Hamburg, New York State Department of Transportation reports that a group of very law-abiding geese were caught on video crossing Route 5 using the crosswalk:

"Not one jaywalker in the bunch. These geese weren’t winging it—they followed the rules of the road like pros."

Canada Geese Are A Problem In Central New York

Canada geese are part of what makes New York’s natural spaces so enjoyable—whether you're into bird watching, hunting, or just enjoying a peaceful walk by the water. But lately, they’ve been causing a bit more trouble than peace.

You’ve probably seen them hanging out in parks, on golf courses, or by neighborhood ponds. These are what’s known as “resident” geese (birds that stick around all year instead of migrating). And thanks to wide-open lawns, plenty of ponds, few predators, and even well-meaning people feeding them, their numbers have skyrocketed.

What Can You Do About Nuisance Geese?

If geese are becoming a problem in your area, there are ways to deal with them. Just know: there's no magic fix. The best approach usually involves a mix of strategies used consistently over time. The DEC has a helpful guide called When Geese Become a Problem (PDF), which breaks down the most effective, humane methods for preventing and managing issues with geese.

