Running on Empty: Why Keeping Your Tank Full Saves More Than Gas

How low can you let it go?

Do you let your gas tank dip so low that the warning light feels more like a dare? Sure, coasting on fumes might save you a pit stop, but in the winter, it can do serious damage to your car—and your wallet.

Half Full in Winter

Experts suggest keeping your gas tank at least half full in the winter to avoid major damage.

When the temperature drops, condensation forms in a near-empty gas tank.

That water mixes with your fuel and eventually sinks to the bottom. If it sneaks into your fuel lines, it can freeze solid, cutting off gas to your engine and leaving you with an expensive repair bill.

Credit-Steve Hix/Somos Images/Corbis Credit-Steve Hix/Somos Images/Corbis loading...

Fuel Pump Problems

Frozen fuel lines are just the start.

Running on empty can overheat your fuel pump as it starts sucking in air instead of gas, leading to potential failure.

Plus, a low tank can stir up dirt and rust, clogging your fuel filter and adding even more headaches.

So, whether it’s high gas prices or just the hassle of stopping, keeping your tank at least half full in the winter isn’t just smart—it’s necessary.

Save yourself the trouble, the cash, and the chilly wait for a tow truck. Fill ’er up!

