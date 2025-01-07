Garage Swallows 2 Cars in Central New York While Family is in Florida

Here's something you don't see everyday. Two cars being swallowed up inside a garage of a residential home.

It happened at a house in Central New York and the couple who owned the cars weren't even home at the time.

The Camillus homeowners were in Florida, according to Syracuse.com. It was actually their son who discovered the collapse when he went to collect the mail. Imagine his surprise when he opened the garage door.

The Fairmount Fire Department responded and found the vehicles and garage contents falling into a crawlspace.

Sinkholes in CNY

Sinkholes aren't uncommon in Central New York. But it's usually on a road after a lot of rain, not inside someone's garage.

Sometimes cars even fall into them, like this one in Waterville several years ago.

How is it Possible

But this wasn't a sinkhole problem.

So how does something like this even happen?

The Deputy Fire Marshall in Camillus said the garage wasn't sitting on a foundation. Instead, it was only being held up with I-beams that probably rusted and broke.

This usually happens with homes built before 1980 that don't have a proper foundation. To make sure your garage is stable, check for any cracks. If you're unsure, you may want to consider calling in a professional to take a look at it.

