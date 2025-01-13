Nationwide Shutdown: 150 Locations Close, Including 27 in New York
We're not even through the first month of 2025, and the store closings just keep coming. This time, more than 100 locations are on the chopping block, 27 of which are in New York.
JoAnn Fabric, Macy's and Kohl's have already announced closures and it's only the middle of January.
The only sliver of bright light is Kohl's isn't shutting any stores in New York, at least not yet anyway.
Game Over for GameStop
The game may soon be over for GameStop.
The company is adding to the more than 200 stores that closed in 2024.
Over 100 locations across the country have shut down and will soon be closed this month. Nearly 30 are in the Empire State with at least five in Central New York.
New York GameStop Locations Closing
49 GameStop stores will be closing this month. 14 are in the Empire State, 2 in the Syracuse area.
Camillus
Clay
Corona
Cortland
Hornell
Jackson Heights
Lake Grove
Latham
North Babylon
Pelham
Rockville Center
Rocky Point
Selden
Troy
New York GameStop Locations Closed
Nearly 150 GameStop locations have already closed including 14 in the Empire State, 2 in Central New York.
Bronx
Brooklyn
Center Reach
Delmar
Hicksville
Kingston
New Rochelle
Oneida (Glenwood Shopping Plaza)
Oswego
Painted Post
Rensselaer
Syracuse
Valley Stream
West Hempstead
Still Playing
Not every GameStop is closed though. There are still a handful of locations open in Central New York.
Auburn
Cicero
Dewitt
Ithaca
New Hartford
Rome
