Nationwide Shutdown: 150 Locations Close, Including 27 in New York

We're not even through the first month of 2025, and the store closings just keep coming. This time, more than 100 locations are on the chopping block, 27 of which are in New York.

JoAnn Fabric, Macy's and Kohl's have already announced closures and it's only the middle of January.

The only sliver of bright light is Kohl's isn't shutting any stores in New York, at least not yet anyway.

14 Chains closing store locations in 2025 Credit - Chatgpt/Canva loading...

Game Over for GameStop

The game may soon be over for GameStop.

The company is adding to the more than 200 stores that closed in 2024.

Over 100 locations across the country have shut down and will soon be closed this month. Nearly 30 are in the Empire State with at least five in Central New York.

GameStop closes 100+ locations, 5 in Central New York Getty Images loading...

New York GameStop Locations Closing

49 GameStop stores will be closing this month. 14 are in the Empire State, 2 in the Syracuse area.

Camillus

Clay

Corona

Cortland

Hornell

Jackson Heights

Lake Grove

Latham

North Babylon

Pelham

Rockville Center

Rocky Point

Selden

Troy

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

New York GameStop Locations Closed

Nearly 150 GameStop locations have already closed including 14 in the Empire State, 2 in Central New York.

Bronx

Brooklyn

Center Reach

Delmar

Hicksville

Kingston

New Rochelle

Oneida (Glenwood Shopping Plaza)

Oswego

Painted Post

Rensselaer

Syracuse

Valley Stream

West Hempstead

Credit: Susan Vineyard/ThinkStock Credit: Susan Vineyard/ThinkStock loading...

Still Playing

Not every GameStop is closed though. There are still a handful of locations open in Central New York.

Auburn

Cicero

Dewitt

Ithaca

New Hartford

Rome

Get our free mobile app