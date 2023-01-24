GALLERY: Creative New Yorker Takes Snow Sculpting to a Whole New Level

Why build a snowman when you can build interactive snow sculptures? One New Yorker is taking playing in the snow to a whole new level. And the reasons behind it will touch your heart.

Christopher Mueller of Broadalbin, New York is a pretty artistic guy by nature. Drawing, painting, building, and sculpture, he loves to just create things with and for those closest to him. When his kids were young, he would create different things they could fall in love with.

Credit - Emily Taylor Credit - Emily Taylor loading...

Second Chance to Make Memories

Mueller's kids have since grown up. But he's gotten a second chance to make more memories with his partner Emily Taylor's two young daughters, Hazel and Lucy. "He loves building snow sculptures for the kiddos," said Emily.

When Mother Nature finally brought us some snow, Mueller decided to bring out his artistic side and create something for the girls while they were at school.

Inspiration for the snow art is really just haphazard. Something the girls are interested in, or just something that pops into my mind. Sea creatures are the current. I usually try to add a special feature or detail.

That special feature was an interactive shark sculpture where the kids could crawl inside and pretend they were being attacked. And the girls took full advantage.

Credit - Emily Taylor Credit - Emily Taylor loading...

Credit - Emily Taylor Credit - Emily Taylor loading...

Snow Forts & Octopus

It's not just a giant kid-eating shark either. Meuller has built an octopus and anchor as well as a cool fort. The girls even got to put their names on it.

Credit - Emily Taylor Credit - Emily Taylor loading...

Halloween House

Winter isn't the only time Meuller goes all out. You should see his house at Halloween.

Halloween is my jam and I go all out but tis the season for snow. Something about lemons or some such.

Credit - Christopher Mueller Credit - Christopher Mueller loading...

With another winter storm on the way this week, it looks like the family will have plenty to snow to create more memories with.

Take a look at Meuller's creativity.

