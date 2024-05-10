Get the camera ready. The strongest Northern Lights in nearly 20 years could light up the New York sky Mother's Day weekend.

NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Center issued the first Severe (G4) Geomagnetic Storm Watch since 2005.

What Makes Northern Lights?

The Northern Lights are caused by the interaction between the sun’s solar winds and Earth’s magnetic field, according to the NOAA Space Weather Prediction Center. “Aurora is the name given to the glow or light produced when electrons from space flow down Earth’s magnetic field and collide with atoms and molecules of the upper atmosphere in a ring or oval centered on the magnetic pole of Earth."

When is the Best Time to View?

The best time to view the lights is usually within an hour or two of midnight. So, sometime between 10 PM and 2 AM.

The Space Weather Prediction Center suggests finding a dark place away from city lights to see the prism of floating color.

When to See

Charles Deehr, a professor emeritus, and aurora forecaster at the University of Alaska Fairbanks' Geophysical Institute, says you'll need a little patience too.

If the activity is high, the lights can last about a half hour and occur every two hours.

Northern Lights From Home

You can see the Northern Lights without leaving your house.

The Canadian Space Agency has a live camera of the skies above Yellowknife, one of the best places to see the spectacular light show.

Spectacular Lights & Possible Disruptions

The Severe (G4) Geomagnetic Storm Watch is for the evening of Friday, May 10. But NOAA says additional solar eruptions could cause geomagnetic storm conditions to persist through the weekend, creating spectacular Northern Lights.

The storm could also be strong enough to disrupt communications, the power grid, navigation, radio and satellite operations.

