Strongest Northern Lights In 20 Years Painting New York Sky This Weekend
Get the camera ready. The strongest Northern Lights in nearly 20 years could light up the New York sky Mother's Day weekend.
NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Center issued the first Severe (G4) Geomagnetic Storm Watch since 2005.
What Makes Northern Lights?
The Northern Lights are caused by the interaction between the sun’s solar winds and Earth’s magnetic field, according to the NOAA Space Weather Prediction Center. “Aurora is the name given to the glow or light produced when electrons from space flow down Earth’s magnetic field and collide with atoms and molecules of the upper atmosphere in a ring or oval centered on the magnetic pole of Earth."
READ MORE: Strongest Northern Lights in 20 Years Increasing Chances to See Kaleidoscope of Colors
When is the Best Time to View?
The best time to view the lights is usually within an hour or two of midnight. So, sometime between 10 PM and 2 AM.
The Space Weather Prediction Center suggests finding a dark place away from city lights to see the prism of floating color.
READ MORE: NY Photographer Captures Northern Lights in Dazzling Time-Lapse Video
When to See
Charles Deehr, a professor emeritus, and aurora forecaster at the University of Alaska Fairbanks' Geophysical Institute, says you'll need a little patience too.
If the activity is high, the lights can last about a half hour and occur every two hours.
READ MORE: 10 of the Most Instagram-Worthy Cities in New York
Northern Lights From Home
You can see the Northern Lights without leaving your house.
The Canadian Space Agency has a live camera of the skies above Yellowknife, one of the best places to see the spectacular light show.
READ MORE: See Stunning Solar Storm In the 1000 Islands
Spectacular Lights & Possible Disruptions
The Severe (G4) Geomagnetic Storm Watch is for the evening of Friday, May 10. But NOAA says additional solar eruptions could cause geomagnetic storm conditions to persist through the weekend, creating spectacular Northern Lights.
The storm could also be strong enough to disrupt communications, the power grid, navigation, radio and satellite operations.
Photographer Captures Stunning Northern Lights Show in Adirondacks
Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams
Photographer Captures Stunning Northern Lights In Old Forge
Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams