When Farm Life Teaches You a Lesson… Fast

Here’s something every country kid learns eventually — and usually the hard way. For 5-year-old Jaxson from West Winfield, that lesson came with feathers, speed, and a whole lot of “nope.”

His dad, Michael Phalen, shared a video that honestly feels like a scene straight out of a comedy. Jaxson has one mission every time they go out to feed the chickens: catch the rooster. Simple enough… in theory.

Except this isn’t just any rooster. This is Chantecler — about 3 years old, quick on his feet, and clearly not interested in being picked up like the good old days.

They Used To Be Friends… Sort Of

According to dad, these two go way back. When Chantecler was just a chick, Jaxson would carry him around — even give him rides on his 4-wheeler. You know, typical childhood friendship stuff.

But then… they both grew up. And let’s just say, the rooster matured a little faster than the kid.

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Now, every feeding time turns into a game of “you’re not catching me,” and spoiler alert — Jaxson hasn’t won yet.

Credit - Michael Phalen Credit - Michael Phalen loading...

The Moment It All Went Sideways

In the video, Jaxson gets close. Like, really close. Then he turns his head for a split second — and that’s when Chantecler makes his move.

The rooster jumps, flaps, and basically says, “Absolutely not.”

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And Jaxson? He doesn’t just step back. He doesn’t slowly retreat. Nope. This kid goes full-on “run for your life” mode.

We’re talking sprinting. Straight past dad. Toward the road. Like he just unlocked a new level of speed nobody saw coming.

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Future Track Star in the Making?

Honestly, after watching that clip, which never gets old, you’ve gotta wonder if there’s a future in track and field here. Because that was not a casual jog — that was Olympic-level motivation.

Even Dad can be heard asking, “Where are you going?” as Jaxson takes off like a rocket.

The rooster is a bantam and doesn’t have spurs — otherwise, Dad says Jaxson wouldn’t be getting that close in the first place. But still… when a bird comes at you like that, logic goes right out the window.

A Lesson He Won’t Forget

Safe to say, Jaxson learned something important that day: not everything that used to let you carry it around still wants that kind of relationship.

Especially when it has wings and an attitude.

And while he may not have caught Chantecler, he did gain something else — a story he’s probably going to hear about for the rest of his life.

Because nothing humbles you quicker than getting chased off by your former farmyard best friend.