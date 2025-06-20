A scary sight appeared in the sky over Rome, New York, a funnel cloud swirling ominously less than a year after a tornado tore through the town.

Residents held their breath, hoping history wouldn’t repeat itself.

Julie Wilson and Melissa Jones shared shots on social media of the rotating cloud formation during the strong storm that moved through Central New York on Thursday, June 19.

Another Severe Storm Possible

Luckily, the funnel cloud stayed just a spinning shadow in the sky and didn’t touch down as a tornado. And there was no damage reported.

We’re not out of the woods yet. Another strong storm could roll in late Saturday night into the early morning, with an isolated tornado still possible.

Then Comes the Heat

Once the storm passes, the heat arrives.

The National Weather Service is calling for oppressive heat and humidity starting Sunday and lasting through at least Tuesday.

"Heat index values in the upper 90s to low 100s are forecast with little relief at night due

to elevated humidity."

Johnsonville Storm

Tom Howe captured video of what he called "the craziest storm I've seen in NY."

The footage is from the Johnsonville area. Rain, hail and strong winds uprooted trees.

New York City Storm

The storm caused a tractor trailer to overturn in the Bronx.

The accident caused major delays in an area already congested with traffic.

Long Range Utica/Rome Forecast

Friday: Cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 75.

Friday Night: A chance of showers, mainly between 1 AM and 5 AM. Increasing clouds, with a low around 61.

Saturday: A slight chance of showers before 8 AM, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 PM. Partly sunny, with a high near 84.

Saturday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Sunday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2 PM. Partly sunny, with a high near 90.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 72.

Monday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 94.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 74.

Tuesday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 93.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Wednesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.

Wednesday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Thursday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 83.

