Fun Nation Fight Goes Viral; Deputies Make Arrests in New Hartford
A video that’s been shared over 1,000 times and racked up 319,000 views shows a massive fight breaking out at Fun Nation, the new attraction at Sangertown Mall in New Hartford.
In the clip, several kids can be seen yelling and throwing punches while security repeatedly tells them to take it outside. Police were called, and the kids left as officers arrived.
Fighters Mess with Cops
The drama didn’t end there.
A Road Patrol Deputy later conducted a traffic stop on Commercial Drive and discovered that the vehicle’s occupants were connected to the mall fight. Shortly after, more people tied to the incident arrived in a separate car.
One woman, Melissa Henderson, 42, walked into the road on purpose, blocking traffic. When deputies tried to take her into custody, a man with her, Stephen Bembry, 35, pushed the officers, interfering with the investigation. Henderson even kicked a deputy during the struggle.
READ MORE: New York Drivers - The DMV Just Shook Up the Point System
Both Are Now Facing Charges
Both were arrested and charged.
Henderson faces Disorderly Conduct, Harassment, Obstructing Governmental Administration, and Resisting Arrest.
Bembry was charged with Obstructing Governmental Administration and Resisting Arrest. They were transported to the Kurt B. Wyman Law Enforcement Building and held at the county jail pending arraignment.
Keep Your Cool
What started as a fight at a family-friendly spot quickly turned into a multi-agency incident — and a cautionary tale about keeping your cool, even when emotions run high.
Or at least take your crap outside and away from little children who were just trying to enjoy a day of fun before idiocy ruined it for everyone.
11 Christmas Towns in New York to Get You in the Holiday Spirit
Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams