A video that’s been shared over 1,000 times and racked up 319,000 views shows a massive fight breaking out at Fun Nation, the new attraction at Sangertown Mall in New Hartford.

In the clip, several kids can be seen yelling and throwing punches while security repeatedly tells them to take it outside. Police were called, and the kids left as officers arrived.

Fighters Mess with Cops

The drama didn’t end there.

A Road Patrol Deputy later conducted a traffic stop on Commercial Drive and discovered that the vehicle’s occupants were connected to the mall fight. Shortly after, more people tied to the incident arrived in a separate car.

One woman, Melissa Henderson, 42, walked into the road on purpose, blocking traffic. When deputies tried to take her into custody, a man with her, Stephen Bembry, 35, pushed the officers, interfering with the investigation. Henderson even kicked a deputy during the struggle.

Both Are Now Facing Charges

Both were arrested and charged.

Henderson faces Disorderly Conduct, Harassment, Obstructing Governmental Administration, and Resisting Arrest.

Bembry was charged with Obstructing Governmental Administration and Resisting Arrest. They were transported to the Kurt B. Wyman Law Enforcement Building and held at the county jail pending arraignment.

Keep Your Cool

What started as a fight at a family-friendly spot quickly turned into a multi-agency incident — and a cautionary tale about keeping your cool, even when emotions run high.

Or at least take your crap outside and away from little children who were just trying to enjoy a day of fun before idiocy ruined it for everyone.