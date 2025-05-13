Big things are happening at Sangertown Square in New Hartford, New York.

With Pinz, the spot to eat, play, and drink, recently closing its doors, the mall is shaking things up with not one, but two exciting new additions on the way.

Fun Nation

First up—Fun Nation, an action-packed indoor entertainment park, is set to open later this year. Think trampolines, dodgeball, climbing walls, a ninja warrior course, a VR arena, and even a special play area just for toddlers.

Whether you're looking to bounce for an hour or make a full day of it, there'll be flexible admission options, plus party packages perfect for birthdays, school trips, team outings, and more.

Basically, it’s going to be the place to play.

Crunch Fitness

In early 2026, step up your mall walking game at Crunch Fitness.

If you're into group fitness classes, personal training, or just hitting the gym without the pressure, Crunch's “no judgments” vibe might be your new go-to. They’re all about making fitness fun and accessible—no matter where you're starting from.

“We’re so excited to welcome Fun Nation and Crunch Fitness to Sangertown Square,” said Maria Ackerman, the mall’s marketing coordinator. “They’re a big part of our goal to make this a lively spot for shopping, fun, and wellness for everyone in the community.”

