Full List of Over 3,000 Stores Closing Their Doors in 2024

It seems like almost every day there's another company announcing closings. Barely 5 months into 2024 and the list has already grown to more than 3,100 stores.

If the trend continues, over 8,000 locations will be closed by the end of the year. That's over 40% more than 2023.

Rue 21 in Rome, New York and Express in Sangertown Square Mall are the latest retailers to leave Central New York.

Family Dollar & Dollar Tree Closures

Family Dollar and Dollar Tree are the biggest retailer losing the most in 2024. Over 600 stores will be closing this year.

Rue 21 is close behind after announcing the closure of all 540 locations.

2024 Store Closing List

Family Dollar and Dollar Tree 620

Rue21 540 - 1 in Rome

99 Cents Only Store 371

CVS 315

7-Eleven 272

Rite Aid 165

Express 105 - 1 in Sangertown Square

Walgreens 77

Macy's 51 - closed in Sangertown awhile ago

The Body Shop 51

Soft Surroundings 43

Sleep Number 40

Burlington Stores 39

Foot Locker 36

Foxtrot and Dom's Kitchen & Market 35

Carter's 30

Abercrombie & Fitch 22

Sam Ash Music 18

Outdoor Voices 16

Signet Jewelers 14

Big Lots 13

Ashley 13

Dollar General 12

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB 10

Allbirds 10

American Freight 10

Best Buy 9

Mainline Pharmacy 9

Alimentation Couche-Tard 9

Ross Stores 9

The Children's Place 8

American Eagle 8

The Room Place 8

Genesco 8

Urban Outfitters 8

Walmart 8

Skechers 8

Forever 21 6

Williams-Sonoma 6

Anthropologie 6

Bath & Body Works 5

WHSmith 4

B2 Outlet Stores 4

Aldi 4

Casey's 4

Dollar Tree 4

Dick's Sporting Goods 4

Save A Lot 4

That's just the list of retail companies closing. Restaurants are struggling to survive as well with a number either filing bankruptcy or shutting a few locations to stay afloat.