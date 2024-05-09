Full List of Over 3,000 Stores Closing Their Doors in 2024
It seems like almost every day there's another company announcing closings. Barely 5 months into 2024 and the list has already grown to more than 3,100 stores.
If the trend continues, over 8,000 locations will be closed by the end of the year. That's over 40% more than 2023.
Rue 21 in Rome, New York and Express in Sangertown Square Mall are the latest retailers to leave Central New York.
Family Dollar & Dollar Tree Closures
Family Dollar and Dollar Tree are the biggest retailer losing the most in 2024. Over 600 stores will be closing this year.
Rue 21 is close behind after announcing the closure of all 540 locations.
2024 Store Closing List
Family Dollar and Dollar Tree 620
Rue21 540 - 1 in Rome
99 Cents Only Store 371
CVS 315
7-Eleven 272
Rite Aid 165
Express 105 - 1 in Sangertown Square
Walgreens 77
Macy's 51 - closed in Sangertown awhile ago
The Body Shop 51
Soft Surroundings 43
Sleep Number 40
Burlington Stores 39
Foot Locker 36
Foxtrot and Dom's Kitchen & Market 35
Carter's 30
Abercrombie & Fitch 22
Sam Ash Music 18
Outdoor Voices 16
Signet Jewelers 14
Big Lots 13
Ashley 13
Dollar General 12
H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB 10
Allbirds 10
American Freight 10
Best Buy 9
Mainline Pharmacy 9
Alimentation Couche-Tard 9
Ross Stores 9
The Children's Place 8
American Eagle 8
The Room Place 8
Genesco 8
Urban Outfitters 8
Walmart 8
Skechers 8
Forever 21 6
Williams-Sonoma 6
Anthropologie 6
Bath & Body Works 5
WHSmith 4
B2 Outlet Stores 4
Aldi 4
Casey's 4
Dollar Tree 4
Dick's Sporting Goods 4
Save A Lot 4
That's just the list of retail companies closing. Restaurants are struggling to survive as well with a number either filing bankruptcy or shutting a few locations to stay afloat.
