Leggo My Listeria! Massive Frozen Waffles Recall in New York
Lego my Listeria!
More contamination concerns are causing another major recall. This time, the product is frozen waffles in various varieties sold at several stores in New York.
Nearly 12 million pounds of meat and poultry from ready-to-eat meal kits were recently recalled for potential listeria contamination. The recalled kits include everything from enchiladas, quesadillas, tacos, and burritos, to pasta and salads.
The products were sold at popular stores like Walmart, Aldi, and Target. They were also purchased by several schools, including in New York.
READ MORE: 21 New York Schools Impacted By Massive Listeria Meat Recall
Listeria Side Effects
Listeria is a bacteria that is especially harmful for pregnant women, senior citizens, or anyone with weakened immune systems.
Symptoms usually begin about 2 weeks after eating contaminated food. However, the CDC says it may start as early as the same day or as late as 10 weeks.
If anyone experiences the following symptoms they should call their healthcare provider right away:
Fever
Muscle aches
Tiredness
Headache
Stiff neck
Confusion
Loss of balance
Seizures
Listeria can cause pregnancy loss, premature birth, serious illness or death in newborns.
READ MORE: Boar's Head Deli Meats Recalled
Recalled Waffles
TreeHouse Foods is recalling a variety of frozen waffle products for potential listeria contamination after routine testing at a manufacturing facility discovered the issue.
Various different brand names including Great Value and Best Choice, from popular stores like Walmart, Target, Price Chopper, Tops and Hannaford are affected.
Throw Out of Return for Refund
The good news is, there have been no reports of anyone getting sick.
READ MORE: See All the Waffle Brands Recalled for Listeria
You should check your freezer for any of the recalled products. Either toss them out or take it back for a refund.
Top 10 Most Recalled Food Items & How To Stay Safe
Gallery Credit: Renee Raven