Frozen Chicken Nuggets Recall Hits New York State

A public health alert for frozen chicken nuggets has hit New York State. Here's what we know about this latest recall.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) is issuing a public health alert for frozen, fully cooked Wegmans breaded chicken breast nuggets that may be contaminated with extraneous material, specifically bone fragments.

FSIS is issuing this public health alert to ensure that consumers are aware that this product should not be consumed. A recall was not requested because the product is no longer available for purchase.

When Were These Chicken Nuggets Produced?

The frozen, fully cooked breaded chicken breast nugget product was produced on August 26th 2024:

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service loading...

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service loading...

How Do I Know If My Chicken Nuggets Are Recalled?

46-oz. plastic packages containing “Wegmans FAMILY PACK FULLY COOKED Breaded Chicken Breast with Rib Meat” and a best if used by date 08 26 25, located on the back of the packaging next to the barcode in the lower right corner.

The product subject to the public health alert bears establishment number “P-33944” inside the USDA mark of inspection. This item was produced solely for Wegmans Food Markets and distributed to retail locations in Delaware, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and Washington, D.C.

There have been no confirmed reports of injury due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury should contact a healthcare provider. FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ freezers. Consumers who have purchased this product are urged not to consume it. This product should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Be On The Lookout For These Three Venomous Snakes In New York