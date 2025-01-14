Frosty The Snowman Comes To Upstate New York For One Special Weekend

Frosty the Snowman is coming to Upstate New York for one special festival for you and your family.

Frosty Forest is this weekend, January 18th from 1PM - 4PM at Green Lakes State Park. This event is free and open to the public, but please consider making a donation of non-perishable food items for the CNY Food Bank upon entry into the park to support our local community. Those who donate to the CNY Food Bank will be given one raffle ticket and the chance to win a goodie basket.

Come join us for some winter fun! Events include horse drawn wagon rides, bonfire, crafts, sled dogs, and more! Plus, win a prize if you find Frosty! Food will also be available for purchase."

Enter the park via the Rt. 290 entrance. Just as a reminder. the Rt. 5 entrance (Golf Course side) is closed for the winter season.

Weather is expected to be in the high 30's on Saturday so we recommend bringing your coats and boots to stay warm."

Here's a look at some of the activities planned:

Raffle: Any vehicle that brings a non-perishable food item for the food bank will receive one raffle ticket to be entered into a drawing to receive an Empire Pass for 2025 and a winter fun goodie basket.

Horse drawn wagon rides: Horses and wagons from Rt. 80 Stables can be found at Tulip Hill.

Wegmans hidden Frosty search: Clues will be read every 30 minutes over the loudspeaker, posted on signage throughout the event, and uploaded onto the Manlius Recreation Department’s Facebook page. If you find Frosty, bring him to the Environmental Education Center to collect your prize (a $100 Wegmans gift card).

Ice sculpture demonstrations and ice bench: Check out the ice sculptor from The Ice Farm and watch their live demonstrations! Take a picture on the ice bench for 2025.

Sled dogs: Meet the sled dogs of Kindred Moon over by the courtyard at the old administration building.

Visit our Environmental Education Center (EEC): Guided animal tracking walk at 2:00 PM with an environmental educator! The EEC will also serve as the first aid station and drop-off location for Frosty and the completed scavenger hunt (found in the entrance bag).

Crafts: Join us in the old administration building for a free craft.

Food truck: The food truck is parked in front of the bathhouse for you to purchase and enjoy food and drinks.

Town of Manlius police: An officer from Town of Manlius will be available for a meet and greet! You can turn in your raffle ticket here.

You can learn more on social media here.

