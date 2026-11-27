Central New Yorkers dreaming of escaping winter weather on a budget have a new option to consider.

Frontier Airlines has officially launched its 2027 GoWild! All-You-Can-Fly Pass, allowing travelers to book unlimited flights across the airline’s network for just a penny in base airfare per segment.

The 2027 annual pass is priced at $399, or $349 for Discount Den members and Frontier cardholders, is valid immediately upon purchase through December 31st, 2027.

For the first time, Frontier has eliminated blackout dates, though peak travel days around major holidays still carry extra surcharges ranging from $59 to $199 per segment.

Flying Out of Syracuse and Rochester

For Central New York residents, the pass is valid on eligible Frontier flights departing from Syracuse Hancock International Airport as well as nearby Greater Rochester International Airport.

READ MORE: All Aboard! Here Are The Most Popular Destinations From Utica's Union Station

From Syracuse, Frontier offers regular nonstop service to Orlando—a major hub that opens up connecting flights across the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America—along with seasonal and connecting options to cities like Denver, Tampa, and Fort Myers.

Travelers willing to make the drive west to Rochester can also tap into Frontier routes heading to Orlando, Fort Myers, and San Juan.

Read the Fine Print Before Booking

While a $0.01 base fare sounds hard to beat, the pass is built for spontaneous travelers. Standard domestic flights can only be booked the day before departure, 10 days ahead for international trips, and GoWild seats are capacity-controlled—meaning availability is never guaranteed on a specific flight.

READ MORE: Thanksgiving Foods New Yorkers Can't Take On A Plane According To TSA

Plus, taxes, airport fees, carry-on bags, and seat assignments all cost extra, and the pass automatically renews at a higher rate unless you manually cancel it.

Get our free mobile app