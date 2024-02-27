From Record Warmth To Flash Freeze! Wild Weather Rollercoaster in CNY

Anyone who lives in Central New York knows that if you don't like the weather, wait five minutes, it'll change. It's a long running joke. This week Mother Nature will prove just how true that statement really is.

Crazy weather is about to hit the area. We're going to go from near record breaking warm temperatures to a possible flash freeze, high winds and maybe even Lake Effect snow.

60s to Flash Freeze

Tuesday and part of Wednesday are going to be beautiful with temperatures in the low 60s. But everything changes Wednesday afternoon when the weather takes a drastic turn.

Temperatures will drop 20 to 25 degrees in 2 hours, creating a possible Flash Freeze.

But wait. There's more. Lake Effect snow! All within two days.

Winter Storm Brings Snow And Ice Conditions To Northeast Photo Credit - Scott Eisen / Getty Images loading...

High Wind Watch

The National Weather Service has also issued a High Wind Watch from Wednesday, February 28 in the afternoon through Thursday, February 29 in the morning. Gusts near 60 MPH are possible in Oneida, Onondaga, Madison, Yates, Seneca and Southern Cayuga counties.

Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

The good news is, temperatures will start to warm back up late in the week.

cREDIT - Brandon James/Townsquare Media cREDIT - Brandon James/Townsquare Media loading...

CNY Long Range Forecast

Tuesday: A chance of showers after 5 PM. Increasing clouds, with a high near 63. South wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Tuesday Night: Showers likely, mainly after 4 AM. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

Wednesday: Showers likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 4 PM. High near 64. Breezy, with a south wind 23 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph.

Wednesday Night: Rain showers likely before 8 PM, then snow showers likely. Areas of blowing snow after 1 AM. Cloudy, with a low around 18. Wind gusts as high as 50 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of around 3 inches.

Thursday: A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 27. Wind gusts as high as 38 mph.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 20. Breezy.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 48.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 51.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 58.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 60.

