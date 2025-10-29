If you’re looking for family-friendly Halloween fun in Rome this year, you’ll want to circle tonight on the calendar.

What to Expect at Fright Night

The city is teaming up with local businesses and community groups to host Fright Night at Franklyn’s Field on North James Street, kicking off at 6PM sharp. It’s free, it’s walkable, and it’s loaded with candy.

The evening starts with Trick or Treat Street, where several local businesses and organizations will be lined up handing out candy. Jervis Public Library is jumping in too, but instead of candy, they’ll be giving every visitor a free book. There’ll also be live entertainment from Rome Alliance Church, who are bringing in a magician to perform tricks while the kids collect treats.

Free Movie Under the Stars

Then at 7:30PM, the night shifts into cozy movie mode with a screening of Disney-Pixar’s “Monsters Inc.” right there at the field. It’s outdoors and weather permitting, so fingers crossed for clear skies. Bring your own chairs or blankets, seating is not provided. Trick-or-treating and the movie are both completely free.

And if you want dinner while you’re there? No problem. Arizona Tacos of Rome, Jojo’s Empanadas, and Chimo’s Catering will all be set up on site with food available to purchase.

More Local Halloween Stops

Rome is going all-in this week, so if you’re feeling festive, here’s what else is happening:

Thursday, Oct. 30th 4–6 PM

MVCC Trick or Treat Street at 1101 Floyd Ave, right on the Rome campus.

Friday, Oct. 31 | 6:30 PM (setup 6 PM)

Trunk or Treat & Halloween Party at Cedarville Fire Department in Ilion (960 State Route 51) — candy first, party at 7 PM.

