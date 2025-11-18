Free ‘Friends’ Tarot: The One With All The Answers

Do you need some guidance? Use this weeks Tarot Tuesday to help provide guidance. We pulled some cards to see what the universe is serving up.

For Entertainment Purposes Only

Here Are This Week's Cards

Dave Wheeler/TSM Dave Wheeler/TSM loading...

From left to right, pick Card 1, 2, or 3. Inside you will find an answer. And honestly, if you're feeling it, go ahead and pick all three. If you feel that card doesn't apply, pick another card, or see if this applies in another way. If you stumble on this article on another day of the week, you were pulled here for a reason, so enjoy the reading.

CARD 1 — Four of Pentacles

Dave Wheeler/TSM Dave Wheeler/TSM loading...

If you picked Card 1, the next few weeks are all about holding on tight. This could be maybe to your money, your time, or even your emotions. You might feel yourself wanting to play it safe or keep things close to the chest, and that’s totally okay, just don’t let fear or overthinking block the good stuff coming in. A gentle reminder here: loosen the grip a little so you don’t miss an opportunity that wants to find you.

READ MORE: Your Guide To Fall Festivals Across Upstate New York

CARD 2 — Ten of Swords

Dave Wheeler/TSM Dave Wheeler/TSM loading...

If you chose Card 2, something that has been heavy, draining, or just flat-out done is coming to a final close, and honestly, that’s a blessing. This isn’t about doom; it’s about the moment right before the sunrise, where you finally walk away from what has been hurting you. The next few weeks bring a big emotional reset, helping you step into something cleaner, clearer, and much more “you.”

READ MORE: This New York Ghost Town Was Once A Beautiful Vacation Spot

CARD 3 — Page of Wands

Dave Wheeler/TSM Dave Wheeler/TSM loading...

If you picked Card 3, get ready, the next few weeks are full of fresh starts, inspiration, and maybe even a fun new adventure. This card is all about curiosity and momentum, so expect ideas, messages, or opportunities to pop up when you least expect them. Follow your excitement… this is the “say yes and see where it goes” energy.

Overall Energy:

Dave Wheeler/TSM Dave Wheeler/TSM loading...

Taken together, these cards tell a really clear story about the next few weeks. You’re moving from a place of holding back or protecting yourself (Four of Pentacles) into a moment where something you’ve been carrying finally hits its breaking point (Ten of Swords). But that’s not a scary message, it’s the signal that you’re finally closing a chapter that’s been draining you for way too long.

Once that release happens, the energy flips completely. The Page of Wands shows you stepping into something new with fresh excitement, curiosity, and a lot more freedom than you’ve had in a while. It’s like tightening your grip...letting go…and then realizing you’re finally light enough to move forward.

Overall, the next few weeks look like a major emotional shift: from stuck, to done, to ready. New ideas, new opportunities, and new momentum are on the horizon, all because you’re finally clearing space for them to show up.

About The Deck We Are Using

The deck we are using is called Friends Tarot Cards:

Friends Tarot Cards are based on the structure of the classic Rider-Waite deck. The deck also comes with basic instructions on how to kickstart your career in tarot reading. And hey: if your future, as ordained by these cards, ain’t looking so bright just turn on one of your favorite episodes of Friends to whittle away the time.

About The Psychic Who Is Doing The Reading

Dave Wheeler is a professional psychic medium who has communicated with spirits and channeled messages since high school. He has been doing readings for over 15 years, specializing in Tarot for the last five. You can learn more by searching Dave The Seer, The Psychic DJ’. You can also catch him on mornings for "Polly and Wheels in the Morning" on Big Frog 104 in Utica/Rome NY.

12 Must-Try Dishes In Upstate New York— One For Every Zodiac Sign Local eats meet the stars. Find your perfect dish based on your zodiac sign and the Central New York food scene. Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler