It’s that time again—Tarot Tuesday is here. Quiet your mind, then choose the card you feel drawn to: card 1, 2, or 3. Your pick may reveal what’s headed your way over the next two weeks.

For Entertainment Purposes Only

Here Are This Week's Cards

Dave Wheeler/TSM Dave Wheeler/TSM loading...

From left to right, pick Card 1, 2, or 3. Honestly, you can pick all three if you'd like.

Card 1 – Queen of Cups — Sensitivity

Dave Wheeler/TSM Dave Wheeler/TSM loading...

The Queen of Cups embodies deep emotional sensitivity, compassion, and intuition. She represents a nurturing, empathetic energy that connects to feelings both seen and unseen, guiding you to trust your inner voice and emotional intelligence.

Predictions for the Next Few Weeks:

Expect your emotional awareness to heighten. You might find yourself more in tune with others’ feelings or facing situations that require compassion and understanding. It’s a good time to practice self-care and open-hearted communication.

How to Channel the Card:

Practice active listening with those around you and honor your own emotions without judgment. Keep a journal of your dreams and feelings—they hold important guidance.

READ MORE: Does One City In New York Break The Laws Of Physics?

Card 2 – King of Swords — Ambition

Dave Wheeler/TSM Dave Wheeler/TSM loading...

The King of Swords stands for clarity of thought, intellectual power, and strategic ambition. He encourages you to cut through confusion with logic and fairness, to lead with integrity and mental strength.

Predictions for the Next Few Weeks:

You may face decisions that require clear thinking and decisive action. This is a moment to assert your goals, plan carefully, and communicate your ideas with confidence. Ambition will push you forward, but remember to balance intellect with empathy.

How to Channel the Card:

Engage in focused meditation or strategic planning sessions. Use writing or speaking to clarify your thoughts. When facing challenges, pause to analyze before reacting, and seek out fair solutions.

READ MORE: This New York Ghost Town Was Once A Beautiful Vacation Spot

Card 3 – Knight of Wands — Activity

Dave Wheeler/TSM Dave Wheeler/TSM loading...

The Knight of Wands bursts with energy, enthusiasm, and a restless desire for action. This card signals movement, adventure, and bold pursuit of your passions. Knights represent youthful energy and momentum in the tarot. The Knight of Wands specifically symbolizes fire, drive, and sometimes impulsiveness.

Predictions for the Next Few Weeks:

Get ready for a period of increased activity and possibly sudden changes. You might start new projects, take risks, or travel. Channel your energy wisely to avoid burnout or rushing into things without thought.

How to Channel the Card:

Use physical movement—like exercise or creative projects—to harness this fiery energy. Set clear intentions for your ambitions, and don’t be afraid to act boldly.

Overall Energy (Next Two Weeks):

Dave Wheeler/TSM Dave Wheeler/TSM loading...

This combination invites you to balance your deep emotions and intuition (Queen of Cups) with clear, ambitious thinking (King of Swords) and energetic action (Knight of Wands). It’s a powerful time to feel, plan, and move forward with purpose—but also with compassion and mindfulness.

About The Deck We Are Using

The deck we are using is called The Oceanic Tarot:

The cast of characters of the Oceanic Tarot are primarily mermaids — but publisher Cico Books has wisely avoided using the title “Mermaid Tarot“, given that several other decks using some variant of that name have preceded it to market. Additionally, however, we have sea creatures representing the suits — seahorses for Wands, dolphins for Cups, sharks for Swords, and sea turtles for Pentacles."

If you're interested in buying them, you can find them online here.

About The Psychic Who Is Doing The Reading

Dave Wheeler is a professional psychic medium who has communicated with spirits and channeled messages since high school. He has been doing readings for over 15 years, specializing in Tarot for the last five. You can learn more by searching ‘Dave The Seer, The Psychic DJ’”. You can also catch him on mornings for "Polly and Wheels in the Morning" on Big Frog 104 in Utica/Rome NY.

12 Must-Try Dishes In Upstate New York— One For Every Zodiac Sign Local eats meet the stars. Find your perfect dish based on your zodiac sign and the Central New York food scene. Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler