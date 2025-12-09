Do you need some extra guidance? Use this weeks Tarot Tuesday to help provide guidance. We pulled some cards to see what the universe is serving up.

Here Are This Week's Cards

Dave Wheeler/TSM Dave Wheeler/TSM loading...

From left to right, pick Card 1, 2, or 3. Inside you will find an answer. And honestly, if you're feeling it, go ahead and pick all three. If you feel that card doesn't apply, pick another card, or see if this applies in another way. If you stumble on this article on another day of the week, you were pulled here for a reason, so enjoy the reading.

CARD 1 — The Hanged Man- Limbo

Dave Wheeler/TSM Dave Wheeler/TSM loading...

If you picked The Hanged Man, you might be feeling stuck or “in between chapters” right now. This card isn’t a punishment… it’s a pause. Over the next few weeks, something you’ve been trying to rush or force finally starts to shift once you stop pushing and let things settle. The universe is basically saying, “Hang tight, a new perspective is coming.” Expect clarity to show up in an unexpected way, like a lightbulb moment that suddenly makes everything make sense.

CARD 2 — The Hermit- Contemplation

Dave Wheeler/TSM Dave Wheeler/TSM loading...

If this one called to you, it’s a sign that you’re craving space, mentally, emotionally, maybe even physically. The Hermit isn’t about isolating yourself… it’s about stepping back long enough to actually hear your own thoughts. Over the next few weeks, expect some powerful personal insights. You may find yourself journaling more, craving quiet time, or realizing you finally know what direction you want to take next. Trust those inner nudges, they’re louder than you think.

CARD 3 — Ace of Wands- Growth

Dave Wheeler/TSM Dave Wheeler/TSM loading...

Ooooh, if you picked the Ace of Wands, buckle up — this is new beginnings energy. Creative sparks flying, motivation coming back online, and doors opening that you didn’t even know were options. Over the next few weeks, something exciting is likely to take root — a project, an opportunity, or even a relationship that feels fresh and energizing. This is your green light from the universe to go for it.

Overall Energy:

Dave Wheeler/TSM Dave Wheeler/TSM loading...

If you looked at all three cards and thought, “Honestly… this all feels like me,” there’s a reason. Together, The Hanged Man, The Hermit, and the Ace of Wands tell a bigger story about where you’re heading.

Right now, you may be in a bit of a holding pattern, that Hanged Man limbo where nothing feels fast enough or clear enough. But this pause isn’t a setback. It’s creating the quiet space The Hermit needs so you can actually reflect, regroup, and reconnect with what you truly want… not what everyone else expects from you.

And once that clarity hits? Boom: Ace of Wands energy arrives. Growth, momentum, inspiration, and a spark that shifts everything forward. It’s the moment when things finally click and you feel ready to move, build, create, or say yes to something new.

So the message this week is: Don’t fear the pause. Use the reflection. Because something fresh and exciting is about to ignite.

About The Deck We Are Using

The deck we are using is called The Oceanic Tarot:

The cast of characters of the Oceanic Tarot are primarily mermaids — but publisher Cico Books has wisely avoided using the title “Mermaid Tarot“, given that several other decks using some variant of that name have preceded it to market. Additionally, however, we have sea creatures representing the suits — seahorses for Wands, dolphins for Cups, sharks for Swords, and sea turtles for Pentacles."

If you're interested in buying them, you can find them online here.

About The Psychic Who Is Doing The Reading

Dave Wheeler is a professional psychic medium who has communicated with spirits and channeled messages since high school. He has been doing readings for over 15 years, specializing in Tarot for the last five. You can learn more by searching Dave The Seer, The Psychic DJ’. You can also catch him on mornings for "Polly and Wheels in the Morning" on Big Frog 104 in Utica/Rome NY.

