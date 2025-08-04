The 2025-2026 school year is almost here, and families in several local districts are getting some welcome news: breakfast and lunch will be free for every student, every day.

Which Central New York Schools Qualify For Free Meals?

Thanks to the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP), students in these districts won’t have to worry about meal costs:

Brookfield Central

Oriskany Central

Clinton Central

Herkimer Central

Poland Central

Remsen Central

Richfield Springs Central

Sauquoit Valley Central

New York Mills Union Free

OHM BOCES – Middle Settlement Academy and Lincoln Ave locations

Why Filling Out the Income Form Still Matters

No applications for free or reduced meals are needed, but there’s one thing parents can do to help: fill out the income collection form, either online at EzMealApp.com or by submitting the paper copy provided by the school. While the meals are free regardless, this information helps districts secure proper funding for their food service programs.

How OHM BOCES Keeps Meals Nutritious

The OHM BOCES Food Service team takes pride in offering nutritious meals featuring whole grains, lean proteins, and plenty of fresh fruits and vegetables. While the main meals are free, students can still buy extras like chips, drinks, or ice cream. Parents can monitor or add funds to their child’s account by visiting EZSchoolPay.com.

Filling out the income form takes just a few minutes. Whether you complete it online or return the paper version to your school office, it’s a small step that makes a big difference for your district. This year, school meals will be one less thing for parents to worry about, and one more reason for students to look forward to lunchtime.

Central New York Kids Urgently Need New Sneakers

As families get ready for the new school year, there’s another way to help local students start off strong. The annual Kicks for Kids Sneaker Drive is underway, collecting new sneakers for children across Central New York who need them most. A good pair of shoes can make a huge difference in the classroom and on the playground, and every donation helps. Learn more about how you can get involved here.

