Open Your Free Psychic Reading Today- March 9th – March 15th 2025

Looking for answers with career, love, relationships around you, or a general psychic reading? Enjoy this free tarot reading.

Keep Scrolling For The Card Reveals

Keep scrolling once you select the card calling to you to see it's meaning.

About The Deck We Are Using

The deck we are using is called The Oceanic Tarot:

The cast of characters of the Oceanic Tarot are primarily mermaids — but publisher Cico Books has wisely avoided using the title “Mermaid Tarot“, given that several other decks using some variant of that name have preceded it to market. Additionally, however, we have sea creatures representing the suits — seahorses for Wands, dolphins for Cups, sharks for Swords, and sea turtles for Pentacles."

If you're interested in buying them, you can find them online here.

Keep Scrolling For The Card Reveals

Keep scrolling once you select the card calling to you to see it's meaning.

About The Psychic Who Is Doing The Reading

Dave Wheeler is a professional psychic medium who has been able to communicate with spirits and channel messages since he was in high school. He has been doing readings for over 15 years, and specializing in Tarot for the last five years. You can learn more when you search Dave The Seer, The Psychic DJ. You can also catch him on mornings for "Polly and Wheels in the Morning" on Big Frog 104 in Utica/Rome NY.

Here's your outlook for the week of March 9th through March 15th 2025. If you stumble on this after that, you can use that guidance for your week then.

For Entertainment Purposes Only

Free Psychic Reading- March 9th - March 15th 2025 Looking for answers with career, love, relationships around you, or a general psychic reading? Enjoy this free tarot reading.

For Entertainment Purposes Only Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler

20 Haunted Bars Across New York State Did you know that New York State is known for it's haunted bars and restaurants? Here's 20 haunted bars across New York you should make a visit too. Thanks to ChatGPT for this list:

Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler