Open Your Free Psychic Reading- March 23 – March 29 2025

Looking for answers with career, love, relationships around you, or a general psychic reading? Enjoy this free tarot reading for March 23rd - March 29th 2025.

Keep Scrolling For The Card Reveals

Keep scrolling once you select the card calling to you to see it's meaning.

About The Deck We Are Using

The deck we are using is called Lunar Tarot:

Jayne Wallace has entwined the ancient magic of the Tarot with the moon’s wisdom to create Lunar Tarot the perfect deck to guide us through an ever-changing world. Gain new insights into the cards and their meanings as interpreted from a lunar perspective and learn how to plan your life according to the phases of the moon.

If you're interested in buying them, you can find them online here.

Keep Scrolling For The Card Reveals

Keep scrolling once you select the card calling to you to see it's meaning.

About The Psychic Who Is Doing The Reading

Dave Wheeler is a professional psychic medium who has been able to communicate with spirits and channel messages since he was in high school. He has been doing readings for over 15 years, and specializing in Tarot for the last five years. You can learn more when you search Dave The Seer, The Psychic DJ. You can also catch him on mornings for "Polly and Wheels in the Morning" on Big Frog 104 in Utica/Rome NY.

Here's your outlook for the week of March 22nd through March 29th 2025. If you stumble on this after that, you can use that guidance for your week then.

For Entertainment Purposes Only

Free Psychic Tarot Predictions For March 23rd - March 29th 2025

Canva/TSM Canva/TSM loading...

Card 1 - Three of Swords (Grief)

Card Meaning: This card represents heartbreak, sorrow, or emotional pain. It often signifies a difficult realization, betrayal, or disappointment. While painful, it also reminds us that healing follows grief.

Predictions-

Career: You may experience a setback, such as workplace conflicts, rejection, or a project not going as planned. Take time to process and learn from the experience.

Relationships: A misunderstanding or separation may cause emotional distress. Clear communication and honesty will be key.

General: A tough situation or past wounds may resurface, but this is an opportunity for growth and healing. Fight through this.

Love: Breakups, unfulfilled expectations, or painful truths could emerge. If in a relationship, it’s time for honest conversations to address emotional wounds.

Card 2 - Seven of Pentacles (Results)

Meaning: This card represents patience, investment, and awaiting results. It’s a sign that hard work is paying off, but success may take time.

Predictions:

Career: Your efforts are beginning to show progress. Keep going—long-term rewards are coming.

Relationships: You may be reassessing a relationship, wondering if the effort is worth it. Growth and change are possible with time.

General: This is a time of reflection and evaluating what’s working in your life. Trust the process.

Love: If single, you’re planting seeds for a future connection. If in a relationship, patience will bring positive changes.

Card 3 - King of Pentacles (Security)

Meaning: A card of stability, wealth, and leadership. It signifies success, security, and a strong foundation.

Predictions:

Career: Financial success or leadership recognition is on the horizon. A mentor may guide you toward success.

Relationships: A stable and supportive presence is key. If you’ve been uncertain, things are about to feel more grounded.

General: This is a time to focus on stability and making wise financial or life decisions.

Love: A mature, dependable partner may enter your life, or a current relationship will solidify into something more secure.

Overall Predictions

Overall, the week starts with emotional challenges (Three of Swords), but patience (Seven of Pentacles) leads to stability and success (King of Pentacles). This reading encourages resilience and trust in the process.

10 Most Haunted States In America- Where Does New York Rank? We decided to ask ChatGPT to help us solve this one. We asked it to determine the most haunted states in America, and why those states stand out.

Determining the most haunted states in America can be subjective and depends on various factors, including the number of reported ghostly encounters, the density of historical sites, and the prevalence of well-known haunted locations."

With that data, here's several states that are often considered to be among the most haunted in America, based on their historical significance and numerous reported paranormal experiences. See where New York ranked on this list: Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler

Your Ghost Guide to The 50 Most Haunted Places in New York State Gallery Credit: Traci Taylor