Open Your Free Psychic Reading Today- March 16th – March 22nd 2025

Looking for answers with career, love, relationships around you, or a general psychic reading? Enjoy this free tarot reading for March 16th - March 22nd.

About The Deck We Are Using

The deck we are using is called Mythic Oracle:

The mythic figures of ancient Greece offer wisdom and guidance for the future in this illustrated collection of forty-five oracle cards and an in-depth guidebook. As exciting as they are insightful, the Greek gods, Titans, heroes, and magical beings of the Mythic Oracle deck reflect the many aspects of human nature, and it is through their stories that we can better understand ourselves. The bold fantasy styling of the Mythic Oracle goes beyond traditional serious tarot cards to offer fascinating entertainment and real guidance in matters of love, creativity, family, and fulfillment through the ancient, eternal wisdom of Greek mythology.

About The Psychic Who Is Doing The Reading

Dave Wheeler is a professional psychic medium who has been able to communicate with spirits and channel messages since he was in high school. He has been doing readings for over 15 years, and specializing in Tarot for the last five years. You can learn more when you search Dave The Seer, The Psychic DJ. You can also catch him on mornings for "Polly and Wheels in the Morning" on Big Frog 104 in Utica/Rome NY.

Here's your outlook for the week of March 16th through March 22nd 2025. If you stumble on this after that, you can use that guidance for your week then.

Free Psychic Reading Today- March 16th - March 22nd 2025 Here's your outlook for the week of March 16th through March 22nd 2025. If you stumble on this after that, you can use that guidance for your week then.

Each section is specific for Career, General, Relationships (Not Romance), and Romance.

Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler

