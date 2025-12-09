If you’ve been planning a trip to one of America’s iconic national parks, there’s a big change you should know about.

The National Park Service is changing its free entry days for U.S. citizens and permanent residents.

Starting in 2026, Martin Luther King Jr. Day and Juneteenth will no longer be part of the “no-fee” lineup.

But don’t worry—there’s a new day to look forward to. June 14, Flag Day, will now be recognized as a free-admission day. That means you can celebrate the holiday, and maybe snap a few photos, while exploring some of the country’s most stunning landscapes without paying the entrance fee.

National Park Free Days

Some of the parks you might consider visiting include Saratoga National Historical Park, Bryce Canyon, the Everglades, the Grand Canyon, Grand Teton, the Rocky Mountains, Sequoia & Kings Canyon, Yellowstone, Yosemite, and Zion National Parks.

And remember, while entrance fees are waived on these days, other fees, such as timed-entry reservations, may still apply.

Here’s the full lineup of entrance fee-free days to mark on your calendar:

February 16: Presidents' Day (Washington's Birthday)

May 25: Memorial Day

June 14: Flag Day

July 3–5: Independence Day weekend

August 25: 110th Birthday of the National Park Service

September 17: Constitution Day

October 27: Theodore Roosevelt's birthday

November 11: Veterans Day

Whether you’re into hiking, wildlife watching, or just soaking in incredible views, these fee-free days are the perfect opportunity to experience the country’s natural beauty. So grab your hiking boots, pack a picnic, and make the most of what America’s national parks have to offer.

Check out all the National Parks managed by the National Park Service, including several in New York State.