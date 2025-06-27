If you've been thinking about a career in healthcare, now might be the perfect time to jump in—especially if free tuition sounds good.

New York State is covering the cost of education for thousands of students entering nursing and more than a dozen other health-related professions, thanks to the Caring Gene program. But the clock is ticking, so you don't want to delay.

Understanding The "Caring Gene" Program

According to Syracuse.com, students must start school this fall to qualify for the program, which requires all schooling to be completed by spring 2027. That means now's the time to apply if you want to take advantage of this opportunity.

“We’re really pushing to get students,” said Tosha Grimmer, executive director of the Caring Gene program. “We’re not concerned about funding. We want to support as many students as we can.”

More than 1,000 people across Upstate New York have already signed up. The initiative is part of a $694 million Medicaid waiver-funded effort to expand access to healthcare education, especially for those who may not otherwise afford it.

Programs covered range from traditional nursing degrees to roles like respiratory therapy and mental health counseling. After graduating, participants are required to work for three years in a healthcare setting that serves a population that is at least 30% covered by Medicaid. That service commitment must be fulfilled by 2031.

Which Schools Are Participating In New York?

There are no income limits or strict location requirements. You just need to be a New York resident—or live nearby and work for a healthcare provider in the state. Locally, schools like Onondaga Community College, Le Moyne College, Upstate Medical University, Bryant & Stratton, and nursing colleges at Crouse and St. Joseph’s hospitals are all participating.

What Jobs Are Covered by This Program?

Healthcare demand in Central New York is strong, with about 5,000 open positions annually—including 1,000 for nurses alone. If you’re ready to make a difference and get your education paid for, don’t wait. Learn more and apply now through the Caring Gene program.

