Grab your blankets, lawn chairs, and the whole family. Free movie nights are back in Rome this August.

Sponsored by the City of Rome, these weekly events bring family films to the community, complete with popcorn, ice cream, and plenty of summer fun. Best part: the movies are all free for you to view.

When And Where To Watch

The first three movie nights will be held at Franklyn's Field. On Monday, August 4th, kick things off with Pixar’s classic “Toy Story,” where Woody and Buzz Lightyear learn the true meaning of friendship. Then, on Monday, August 11th, don’t miss “Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat,” a fun, mischievous adventure that’s sure to keep the kids laughing. Finally, on Monday, August 18th, everyone’s favorite green ogre takes the screen in “Shrek,” an unforgettable fairy tale that’s as hilarious as it is heartwarming.

Each movie at Franklyn's Field begins at sunset. Come early to snag a good spot and enjoy the extras: Gloria’s Ice Cream will be there (cash only) with sweet treats, Jervis Public Library will be handing out free books, and the clubhouse will be serving up fresh-popped popcorn on the house.

But the fun doesn’t stop there. On Tuesday, August 19th, the movie series heads to the RAAC (Rome Art and Community Center) for a special showing of “Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs” at 7:30PM. It’s the perfect way to wrap up this summer vacation in the city of Rome.

Why You Should Go

Whether you’re a lifelong Rome resident or just visiting for the evening, these free movie nights are the perfect excuse to kick back under the stars and enjoy some summer magic.

